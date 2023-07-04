Terrorist Muslins are Rioting in 100 Frenh cities running around yelling Ala Akama shooting Ak 47s at French White people - and that little Weasel Globalist - Macron - is shutting down the internet

This looks like it is getting worse

Now if you would like a break, come visit us in Medellin, Colomnbia. We own and operate a 5 Star Bed and Breakfast and are now on Air B n B under the Medellin Nature Lodge in Sabaneta: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

So if you have been following the huge open border immigration policy run by the Globalists as the African and Middle East Muslins have been invading most all of Europe you can see what is happening. The French are out numbered. This is also happening in the UK and lots of other European cities and the Globalists are taking over the World.



