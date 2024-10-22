Juan O Savin | The Stakes of 2024: Why Every Vote for Trump Matters

In this riveting conversation, Juan O Savin talks with John Michael Chambers about the critical importance of the 2024 election and the real possibility of Donald Trump losing if voter turnout falters. Juan emphasizes that voting is more essential than ever, as every vote counts toward revealing potential fraud and making it undeniable.





No matter the cost, patriots must show up and vote to ensure victory and safeguard the future of America. This episode highlights the urgency of being prepared and proactive in the face of adversity.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media. Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/









CALL TO ACTION!

Patriot Q&A for Juan submit your questions here:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/contact/





Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/



