RT brought to life photos of the meeting of Soviet and US troops on the Elbe in 1945.

Today is exactly 80 years since this historical event.

80 years ago today, American and Soviet soldiers met on the ruined Torgau Bridge in Germany, marking Elbe Day

Take a look at that brief moment of unity at the end of WWII, brought to life with AI-animated archive footage and soldiers' journal notes from that day

The heroes of the video are soldiers of the two armies who were the first to shake hands: Lt. Aleksandr Silvashko and Sgt. Grigory Goloborodko from the Red Army, and Lt. Alfred “Buck” Kotzebue and Pvt. Joseph “Joe” Polowsky from the U.S. side.

Adding: Germany’s capital Berlin to BAN Russian and Soviet Victory Day flags on May 8 and May 9

What are they ashamed of — the victory over Nazism?

Adding more from Germany today, April 25th 2025:

Train factory in Germany to start producing tanks

The decline in production in Germany, which has been going on for several years, and the authorities’ intention to prepare for a potential military conflict with Russia are changing the industrial landscape in the country.

Defense companies are hiring laid-off automakers and starting to produce weapons at civilian facilities. And in the eastern German city of Görlitz, a 176-year-old railway factory will be converted to produce components for the Leopard II main battle tank and Puma infantry fighting vehicles.



