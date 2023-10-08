The War in Israel - Where will it lead?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is openly engaged in war with battles on multiple fronts. The managed mass media news outlets have their agendas, and other reports offer differing views. Where is this going? Many years ago, the Lord gave me some insight that may reveal what's at hand.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/IsraelWarDaniel8.mp4
Resources Referenced in this video:
America: Rushing Across the Threshold of Daniel Eight
https://theopenscroll.com/dan8.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/dan8reprise.htm
The Ironic Battle of the Babylons
https://theopenscroll.com/battle_babylons.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com