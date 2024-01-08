1/7/24 NAC SEC Global Climate Crime Cartel: End Sovereign Nations

1/7/24 We have 10 days to stop the SEC from adding Natural Asset Co.’s as a tradable commodity on the NYSE! ACT NOW! Meanwhile, ethanol production in Brazil to decimate the Amazon to grow toxic gmo corn. It’s a giant Cartel Babylon plan to steal our land and stop energy production that promotes Human Life, Food production and Progress!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
Please Share this video! Hit the Like! Support YAFTV!
Here are the links for today's video:
CALL Congress: 202-225-3121. https://www.billblastersapp.org
Follow Julie Kelly for ALL J6 Info:
https://substack.com/@juliekelly
Judicial Watch Sues the US Gov't for "Wrongful Death Suit" in the murder of Ashley Babbitt:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/wrongful-death-lawsuit-babbitt/
Want to help the Fedsurrection prisoners?
ACT NOW TO STOP THE STEAL OF AMERICA & Property Rights as written in the US CONSTITUTION!
https://sovereigntycoalition.org/
STOP THE SEC from Green lighting NAC's into the NYSE! COMMENT AND ACT!
https://americanstewards.us/natural-asset-companies/
https://americanstewards.us/natural-assets-monetizing-the-air-we-breathe/
Download and Share!
https://americanstewards.us/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/10-23-SEC-NA-Backgrounder.pdf
Summit Carbon Solutions:
https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/summit-carbon-ceo-undeterred-by-folding-of-fellow-co2-pipeline-project-78096880
Steve King stopped from participating in Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline meeting:
https://iowacapitaldispatch.com/2023/07/20/regulators-deny-steve-kings-request-to-participate-in-pipeline-hearing/
Brazil, under criminal Lula, to be an NAC mega-producer of ethanol:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00005-8
https://www.scielo.br/j/bjce/a/GZcBDfQmH93VGjNj576xZzM/?lang=en
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content
https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899
https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.