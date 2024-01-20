Ukrainian Army Destroyed Its Own Stronghold Along With Infantry Unit┃Russians Broke Into AVDIIVKA

Today, on January 19, war correspondents stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to desperately resist in the Avdiivka direction of the front. According to them, Ukrainian troops are using thick concrete bunkers to somehow escape from Russian massive bomb strikes. However, even such powerful bunkers cannot withstand constant bomb strikes and eventually collapse, taking the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.1 Moreover, war correspondents also confirmed the information that the Russians managed to destroy a powerful fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of massive bomb strikes in the southeastern part of Avdiivka..................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.