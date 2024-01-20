Today, on January 19, war correspondents stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to desperately resist in the Avdiivka direction of the front. According to them, Ukrainian troops are using thick concrete bunkers to somehow escape from Russian massive bomb strikes. However, even such powerful bunkers cannot withstand constant bomb strikes and eventually collapse, taking the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.1 Moreover, war correspondents also confirmed the information that the Russians managed to destroy a powerful fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of massive bomb strikes in the southeastern part of Avdiivka..................

