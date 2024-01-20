Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Army Destroyed Its Own Stronghold Along With Infantry Unit┃Russians Broke Into AVDIIVKA
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
307 views
Published a month ago

Today, on January 19, war correspondents stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to desperately resist in the Avdiivka direction of the front. According to them, Ukrainian troops are using thick concrete bunkers to somehow escape from Russian massive bomb strikes. However, even such powerful bunkers cannot withstand constant bomb strikes and eventually collapse, taking the lives of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.1 Moreover, war correspondents also confirmed the information that the Russians managed to destroy a powerful fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of massive bomb strikes in the southeastern part of Avdiivka..................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbasavdiivka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket