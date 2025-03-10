BREAKING: ISRAELI GENOCIDE IN SYRIA! - 1980s CIA Documents Predicted This STEP BY STEP!- MUST WATCH

HELP WAM! OUR MARCH 2025 FUNDRAISER:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the genocide of over 1,000 Alawites and Christians in Syria as the Israeli proxy terrorist government takes over and kills all those who oppose it.

The massacre of men, women and children is shocking as videos are posted and quickly erased from the internet.

President Trump and Putin are set to meet to discuss this disgusting act of violence but it's unlikely the US will side with Russia considering Trump's cabinet is "Israeli First" and Israel is directly involved in the HTS (formerly Al Nusra Front) offensive.

After overthrowing Assad, the HTS Wahabi terrorists even openly opposed Palestinian resistance. It couldn't be more obvious that they're a Mossad asset to help bring in the "Greater Israel Project."

We've been reporting on this and warning of it since 2013 but in 2018 we reported on a few interesting CIA documents that laid out this EXACT situation happening.

One document called "Bringing Real Muscle To Bear In Syria" from 1983 talks about "covertly orchestrating simultaneous military threats against Syria from three border states hostile to Syria: Iraq, Israel and Turkey."

This is EXACTLY what happened.

And who were the targets mentioned in these documents? Firstly, it was to overthrow Assad, at that time Assad Sr. Secondly, a 1986 document called "Syria: Scenarios of Dramatic Political Change" says the targets are Alawis and Sunnis as well as Christians in general.

Right now, we're witnessing a massacre of Alawites.

This horrifying prediction on our part in April of 2018 was not a miracle. They said this would happen themselves, via the CIA which bows to Mossad.

An offensive from Turkey, Iraq and Syria. Precisely. Overthrowing Assad. Precisely. Targeting Alawites, Sunnis and Christians. Precisely.

The whole world is a stage!





Next on the list is Iran, one of Russia and China's top allies. Isn't it obvious where this is heading?

Stop sitting on your hands! These are scripted events!





