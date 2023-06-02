Archbishop Lefebvre and the Society of Saint Pius X with Kennedy Hall

Dr. Taylor Marshall





June 1, 2023





Kennedy Hall explores the history of Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre as a missionary and the origin of the Society of Saint Pius X. He tackles questions about their mission, canonical status, faculties, and whether one is allowed to fulfill the Sunday obligation at their Masses.





You can get a copy of Kennedy's book: SSPX: The Defence at https://amzn.to/432rz07





Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X





Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk





Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:





🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall

🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall

🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall





Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3qbj59X8



