Thorsten Pattberg: West Dominated for Centuries, Asia Now Returning to Forefront
191 views • 5 months ago

Thorsten Pattberg discusses the struggle between East and West and how after having dominated for centuries, the West is now giving way as Asia returns to the forefront. He comments on the subversion carried out in the East by "Western press soldiers," how there is an informational iron curtain coming down, and whether he sees military conflict in the cards. China is advancing in tech and has had to struggle to keep Western globalization from encroaching on its own culture. He also refers to the EU as the Fourth Reich!


About Thorsten J. Pattberg

Thorsten Pattberg is a German philosopher and cultural critic. Ex-Peking, ex-Harvard, ex-Tokyo university scholar. Author of 'The East-West Dichotomy', 'Shengren - Above Philosophy and Beyond Religion', 'The Menticide Manual.' China and Japan expert, political commentator. Disciple of GU Zhengkun, TU Weiming and JI Xianlin. Edinburgh University alumnus. Founder of China government project: Key Concepts in Chinese Thought and Culture, under the auspices of Vice Premier Madame LIU Yandong and Chairman XI Jinping. Currently residing in Tokyo, Japan.


