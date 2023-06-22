BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Matt Gaetz Torches John Durham! 🔥
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
167 views • 06/22/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com  🇺🇸

"It's not what's in your report that's telling, it's the omissions, it's the lack of work you did. I think you let the country down and you are one of the barriers to the true accountability that we need." 🔥

Full Exchange HERE ➡️  https://rumble.com/v2vkfjr--must-watch-congressman-matt-gaetz-grills-special-counsel-john-durham.html

democratsrussiamatt gaetzdonald trumpjohn durhamrussiagatedemocrat corruptiondurham investigationliberalism exposedlying democratswashington generalsharlem globetrottersmatt gaetz torches john durham
