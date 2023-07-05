© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 The destruction of the American AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar system, utilized by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as detection stations for the NASAMS-2 and AN/TWQ-1 Avenger missile defense systems.
The enemy radar system was annihilated by artillery fire from the 57th Separate Motorized Brigade, located 6 kilometers west of Kleshcheevka.