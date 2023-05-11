BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jesus Christ Is The Smiting Stone, The Chief Corner Stone And The Rock-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 11 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
47 views • 05/11/2023

Your King James Bible talks about a very particular stone that performs 3 very specific operations. This stone is the 'smiting stone' of God's judgment and wrath, this stone is the 'rejected stone' that is unwanted by the Jews, and this stone is the foundational bedrock of the New Testament Christian Church. What is this stone? A better question would be Who is this Stone?

"Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces. Then was the iron, the clay, the brass, the silver, and the gold, broken to pieces together, and became like the chaff of the summer threshingfloors; and the wind carried them away, that no place was found for them: and the stone that smote the image became a great mountain, and filled the whole earth." Daniel 2:34,35 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are 4 days away from the 75th anniversary of the regathering of the nation of Israel, and what could be more fitting than a Bible study on the 'rejected stone' who was rejected by the very people that built the nation of Israel? Of course, this 'stone' is none other than Jesus Christ who came as the rejected stone, created His Church as the bedrock stone, and is coming again to smite and destroy all those who come against Him. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take a close look at the coming King, the coming Kingdom, and the Stone that the builders rejected who has become the 'head of the corner'.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy