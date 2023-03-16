BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sean Stone - "Best Kept Secret" - Chapter 2 - Mind Control
Spank Me Tender
Spank Me Tender
41 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
267 views • 03/16/2023

Human trafficking, pedophilia, 'Satanic' politics... The Jeffrey Epstein scandal was the tip of the iceberg as Sean Stone, the former host of Buzzsaw, lays out the hidden agenda of the dark elite in this six-part documentary series...

In this 'red pill' journey, Stone explores famous cases like the Franklin Scandal, MK-Ultra and Monarch programming, the Jon Benet Ramsey murder and even the Son of Sam case, to connect the dots of a dangerous ideology, now driving the philosophy of a 'transhumanist' idea - to remake the human being. As more and more people awaken to these hidden truths, the more rapidly we can rise to take our power back.

Many Americans may have heard of the CIA's MK-Ultra programs, but the deepest layers of those programs, involving traumatization of children, and attempts to create mind-controlled spies, have been largely ignored by conventional history...

Featuring Dr. Colin Ross, Cathy O'Brien & Mark Phillips, Ron Patton, James Martinez, and Michael Aquino

https://www.seanstone.info/bestkeptsecret

Keywords
satanhuman traffickingpedophiliamind controlciachild abusemk ultrachild traffickinglolita expressepsteinchild sex abusesatanic ritualstraumamissing childrensatanic ritual abusesean stoneepstein islandbest kept secretchapter twochild trauma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy