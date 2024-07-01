GO WHERE YOU WANNA GO - JADE CASTRINOS & JAKOB DYLAN

Echo in the Canyon is a 2018 film directed by Andrew Slater. The film is produced by Eric Barrett and Andrew Slater under the banner of Mirror Films. The film stars Lou Adler, Fiona Apple, the Beach Boys, Beck, Tom Petty, Jackson Browne, Buffalo Springfield, the Byrds, Jade Castrinos, Eric Clapton, David Crosby, Jakob Dylan, Norah Jones, and Michelle Phillips.

It had its world premiere at the LA Film Festival on September 20, 2018. It was released in theaters May 24, 2019. An accompanying soundtrack has also been released on CD, vinyl, and digitally featuring Jakob Dylan and guests such as Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Fiona Apple, and Beck, amongst others.