Rep. Luna Breaks BOMBSHELL About FBI’s Hunter Biden Whistleblower, Agency LEAK to Hunter Biden

Rep. Luna Breaks BOMBSHELL About FBI’s Hunter Biden Whistleblower, Agency LEAKING To Hunter Biden.
ALSO BREAKING: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says the House will be voting to censure and fine Rep. Adam Schiff tomorrow for lying to the American people about Trump-Russia collusion.
The move allegedly has the backing of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“Tomorrow we will be taking the vote to censure him and potentially fine him… we are working on the bill right now.”
“He is going to go down as a liar, as he should.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v2sghq6-rep.-luna-breaks-bombshell-about-fbis-hunter-biden-whistleblower-agency-lea.html