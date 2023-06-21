BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 BREAKING: The House has voted to censure Adam Schiff and he will now face an ethics investigation.
29 views • 06/21/2023

🚨 BREAKING: The House has voted to censure Adam Schiff and he will now face an ethics investigation.

House resolution 521 VOTE PASSES! US House of Represetatives Votes to Censure Adam Schiff – 213 Republicans Vote “Yes” to Seal the Deal!

The House of Representatives has voted 213-209 to censure Adam Schiff “for abusing and exploiting his official position and bringing dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

Democrats throw a 5 minute temper tantrum in the well of the House chamber as the vote to censure Adam Schiff passes, yelling "shame" at Kevin McCarthy and refusing to allow him to finish reading the resolution. 

