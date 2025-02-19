BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Power to Control: How the Elite Conspire Against You by Tom Pane
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 6 months ago

"The Power to Control: How the Elite Conspire Against You" by Tom Pane, the inaugural book in the "Deconstructing America" series, is a profound exposé that delves into the historical and contemporary mechanisms through which a small, powerful elite has maintained control over the masses. Pane argues that the concentration of power and wealth, a phenomenon tracing back to the advent of land ownership 10,000 years ago, is a deliberate strategy that transcends time and political systems. He reinterprets the American Revolution not as a struggle for universal freedom and equality, but as a strategic move by wealthy elites to consolidate their power and wealth. Pane critiques foundational American documents like the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, suggesting they were crafted to legitimize a new ruling class while excluding marginalized groups. The book further explores how the elite maintain their grip through indoctrination in the education system, controlled media narratives and the manipulation of fear. Pane contends that the United States operates more as a plutocracy than a democracy, with corporate interests dominating government policy. The book serves as a call to action, urging readers to scrutinize the systems that govern their lives and to strive for a more equitable and just society.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy