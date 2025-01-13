BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Drug Defense Denver
DUI Law Firm Denver
DUI Law Firm Denver
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 5 months ago

If you're facing a drug-related criminal charge in Denver, you probably know that the consequences of a conviction will likely have a major impact on your life. You need the best team of legal and scientific experts on your side of the fight. Let the seasoned pros at DUI Law Firm Denver bring the best possible defense to your drug-related case.


Some things you should know if you're charged with DUID:

- The penalties for DUID are similar to those for DUI: significant loss of money, time, freedom, and reputation (to name a few)

-It's harder to test for drug impairment than for alcohol impairment.

-The prosecution is counting on your ignorance of the law and the science in a DUID case..


Marijuana-related charges aren't limited to DUID cases

-Marijuana Possession:

In Colorado, possession of small amounts of marijuana, transferring small amounts to others and growing a few plants are all permissible without penalty.


-Possession by a Minor:

A child charged with marijuana possession can face severe penalties, as well. The first charge might not land a child in detention.. but subsequent charges can carry very serious consequences for a young person's future.


With DUI Law Firm Denver, if you are faced with a drug charge that has to go to trial, you'll have not one, but two expert attorneys appearing with you in court. Two heads are better than one! And since the firm's policy is not to charge you for the second attorney, DUI Law Firm Denver represents the best possible value for your defense.


Get things working in your favor


Phone: 3034047492 Today

Website: https://duilawfirmdenver.com/

Email: [email protected]


Address: 1890 N Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206


Learn more: https://duilawfirmdenver.com/drug-crime-attorney-denver/marijuana-defense-attorney-denver/


Keywords
dui attorneydui law firm denverdrug defense denverdui lawyer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy