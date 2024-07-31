Russian arrival of three ODAB-500 winged aerial bombs across the forest area

The arrival of three ODAB-500 winged aerial bombs across the forest area where the ground troops from the 36th Infantry Brigade were located. Left bank of the Volchya River, Kharkov region.

Adding other news just in:

US and UK airlines have suspended flights to Israel, The Times of Israel reports.

Reportedly, we are talking about the American United Airlines and Delta Airlines and the British British Airways.

Delta, according to the publication, will cancel its flights until August 2, as will British Airways. It also says United has canceled its flights through August 6th.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are stranded in the United States due to canceled flights to Israel, according to The Times of Israel.

The publication suggests that the cancellation of flights by United and Delta, the second and third largest airlines in the world, respectively, will trigger a wave of flight cancellations by other airlines.





