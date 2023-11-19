BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hamas Attack Was An Inside Job
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
187 followers
222 views • 11/19/2023

"The Hamas attack on Israel was an inside job by the Globalist elite, working in tandem with the Biden rigeme and the Israeli government as part of the great master plan for World War III, which has been in the works since the state of Israel was created after World War II... The Israeli false flag will light the fuse to ignite a Holy War, that will spiral out of control and lay the groundwork for the elite to usher in a One World Government..."

World War III Has Begun?
https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2023

Keywords
false flagglobalistsisraelworld war 3one world governmenthamasinside jobholy war
