BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. James Thorp FIRED For Being a Leading Doctor Warning About the COVID-19 Bioweapon Injection
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
557 views • 07/24/2023

(July 21, 2023) Summary by Worldview Weekend: “In a recent eye-opening interview, TV host Brannon Howse sat down with OBGYN Dr. James Thorpe to discuss some alarming data that has raised serious concerns about the health and well-being of millions of people. Dr. Thorpe revealed disturbing statistics and made startling revelations about his termination from a prominent healthcare system. As he bravely speaks out, it becomes evident that the suppression of truth and critical information might be causing grave consequences for the public's health.”


To help support Brannon Howse and Worldview Weekend visit https://wvwtvstore.com/ to order emergency, freeze-dried food that will last 25 years and vital emergency supplies or call 901-468-9357.


Worldview Weekend: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/dr-thorp-responds-being-fired-being-leading-doctor-warning-about-covid-19-shot

Keywords
censorshipcurrent eventsvaccinetruthgenocidedepopulationcrimes against humanitypersecutiondeathsfiredlauradatabioweaponinjurieskaisercovidbrannon howseedward dowdobgynjames thorpssm healthkeven elledge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy