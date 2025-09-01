Nat Sec Minister Ben-Gvir expands settler's gun access

To issue firearms license to 100,000 people

UK's Channel 14 footage shows Israeli settler (land robbers) point-blank shooting man defending his West Bank home.

Adding: Israel stockpiles 600 trucks of aid at Gaza border but refuses delivery responsibility

Tons of humanitarian aid from across the globe have accumulated at Israel’s border with Gaza, where the UN has officially declared a state of catastrophic hunger.

According to RIA Novosti, the Israeli military is allowing aid to pile up but refuses to ensure final delivery inside Gaza.

“We are not responsible for their distribution,” said an IDF spokesperson. “At the moment, there is food for 600 trucks here. We are creating conditions for about 300 trucks to pass daily… but we are not taking responsibility for where the aid goes.”

While Israel is coordinating daily with humanitarian groups, it insists on deflecting logistical responsibility, effectively outsourcing delivery in a war zone where UN agencies have warned that famine is already underway.

This posture allows Israel to claim it is not obstructing aid, while leaving starving civilians at the mercy of a fragmented and securitized delivery system.