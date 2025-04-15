Global Agenda: Starve Small Business of Funds w/ Bruce De Torres





Joining the program is Bruce De Torres from the American Small Business League (ASBL), a powerful organization working to keep the federal government honest through lawsuits, activism, and relentless public advocacy. Bruce shares details on how the law mandates

23% of all federal contracts and loans must be awarded to small businesses — yet in reality, only about 3% actually reaches them. Even worse, the federal government routinely misleads the public by falsely claiming they are meeting these legal requirements. Bruce makes it clear that small businesses are under coordinated attack, and undermining them is a key goal of the globalist agenda — to consolidate wealth and power into fewer and fewer multinational hands. He shares how the ASBL shines a critical light on this systemic corruption and fights in court to ensure small businesses receive their fair share. Bruce De Torres and the ASBL continue to be fierce defenders of entrepreneurs, standing up against the forces seeking to dismantle the backbone of the American economy. To learn more or connect with Bruce and the ASBL, visit https://www.asbl.com or reach Bruce directly through their contact page.

