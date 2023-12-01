Soil vs. Dirt, Lard vs. Tallow, Skincare vs. Skinfood | Farrow Skincare Ep 140

How do happy pigs translate to nutritious products for your body and skin? Can you go beyond just avoiding toxins in your skincare to actually getting vitamins and minerals from your skincare? Our ancestors did and the skincare industry didn’t even exist 150 years ago, so how do we achieve that now in today’s Big Business world where our favorite organic brands are being bought up? Regenerative farmer Charles Mayfield of Farrow Skincare joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA. To talk about how soil, not dirt, can restore our health, our skincare and our families.

