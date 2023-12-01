BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Soil vs. Dirt, Lard vs. Tallow, Skincare vs. Skinfood | Farrow Skincare Ep 140
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
12/01/2023

How do happy pigs translate to nutritious products for your body and skin? Can you go beyond just avoiding toxins in your skincare to actually getting vitamins and minerals from your skincare? Our ancestors did and the skincare industry didn’t even exist 150 years ago, so how do we achieve that now in today’s Big Business world where our favorite organic brands are being bought up? Regenerative farmer Charles Mayfield of Farrow Skincare joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA. To talk about how soil, not dirt, can restore our health, our skincare and our families.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.


Farrow.Life/Teryn


To watch and share our latest documentary go to ShotDead.org

Join the fight to get justice for the victims by making a donation by visiting www.wethepatriotsusa.org


FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA

Keywords
healthfamiliesskincare
