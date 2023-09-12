BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Every Life On Earth Depends On This" Sid Canoe Tried To Warn Alex Jones Predicting Biblical Anarchy
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 09/12/2023

Sid Canoe sent a fully qualified resume' to Alex Jones and Infowars in 2018. There were several attempts made with no response, even though it clearly explained "every life on earth depends on this" with no hyperbole as we have all come to see by now. At press time we are planning to reach out to the show again to take them up on the offer to be on again, more later.


The point of this is that it is further evidence that there is only one true narrative and it is Sid Canoe, banned long before you! (most likely).

Original show with Alex recorded August 30, 2022 [error on screen graphic] see here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TJRSNzMgoUfp/


All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell. Read "Studies in the Scriptures" online free. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity

Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

Sid Canoe CLOUTHUB: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/zidkenu

NEW Sid Canoe NOW on RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/SidCanoe

PERMANENTLY BANNED on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

Heavily SHADOWBANNED! Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com

Plus MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

Nothing for sale. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes

Like Share and Subscribe at your own risk. SEND E-mail to: [email protected]


"The Just Shall Live By Faith." Hebrews 10:38

Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy