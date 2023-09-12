"Every Life On Earth Depends On This" Sid Canoe Tried To Warn Alex Jones Predicting Biblical Anarchy

Sid Canoe sent a fully qualified resume' to Alex Jones and Infowars in 2018. There were several attempts made with no response, even though it clearly explained "every life on earth depends on this" with no hyperbole as we have all come to see by now. At press time we are planning to reach out to the show again to take them up on the offer to be on again, more later.





The point of this is that it is further evidence that there is only one true narrative and it is Sid Canoe, banned long before you! (most likely).

Original show with Alex recorded August 30, 2022 [error on screen graphic] see here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TJRSNzMgoUfp/





All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell. Read "Studies in the Scriptures" online free. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp





Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity

Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

Sid Canoe CLOUTHUB: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/zidkenu

NEW Sid Canoe NOW on RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/SidCanoe

PERMANENTLY BANNED on X/Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

Heavily SHADOWBANNED! Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com

Plus MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

Nothing for sale. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes

Like Share and Subscribe at your own risk. SEND E-mail to: [email protected]





"The Just Shall Live By Faith." Hebrews 10:38