THE T72 B "MODERNA" ANOTHER HEAVY HITTER FROM RUSSIA'S TANK YARDS UPDATED TO KICK ASS!

This tank is a monster and despite being conceived in the 70's when the Abrams and Leopard came to life this tank blows them away now in survivability. With a bigger gun it would dominate completely. Now a mainstay of the Russian tank forces in Ukraine a new even better updated version has arrived.
Itapirkanmaa2 Vid Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VmjMdv6W8sBS/