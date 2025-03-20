Vaccine-pumping Cone Health CEO steps down due to extremely vague "family matter!"

Oh well lookee here. Another big fat ass doctor tells people to inject themselves silly, then has to quit. Maybe they could go into more detail? Did her husband have a cardiac arrest and she must be his caregiver now? What's this family matter exactly?

Sources

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/cone-health-ceo-stepping-down-due-to-serious-family-health-matter/

Mary Jo on the surge of shit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbCaugLYiRY&t=7s&pp=2AEHkAIB

Movie clip: Frailty

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report