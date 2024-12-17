Idol Talk -Why is Idolatry Such a Big Deal?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 - Further discussion with Pastor/biblical life coach Stacy Wittkamp on the topic of idolatry, what God's heart is on this issue and why it's such a big deal to Him. Tips on how to recognize it in your life and prayer to help you with repentance of it.
