MASS CULLING EVENT! - Bird Flu Hoax Leads To Culling Of Millions Of Animals As Travel Alerts Issued!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
2
958 views • 6 months ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest in the Bird Flu Hoax saga as California culls another 8.4 million chickens under the guise of "stopping Bird Flu."

Of course, there's no evidence of this "Bird Flu" outside of fake PCR tests which people should understand by now are not to be used to diagnose. The truth is, there's a concerted effort to devastate the supply chain via plandemics, war, climate fearmongering and weather modification not to mention the already disruptive inflation.

With this, they are now mass injecting cows, chickens and pigs with deadly chemicals and in many cases with mRNA or modRNA which will then end up on the shelves of your local grocery store putting your family's health in jeopardy.

The eventual goal is a technocratic world order with digital ID and food rations based on social and carbon credit scores.

Now, health emergencies are being declared over Marburg Virus in Africa as countless "virus vials" go missing in Australia from labs.


They're trying this again. Don't fall for it.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2024

newsbird flugreat resetmarburgfood rations
