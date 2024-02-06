Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 4-5 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 04 - 05, 2024





▪️Russian troops again struck enemy targets in the rear regions of the so-called. Ukraine. In the Dnepropetrovsk region, elements of the energy infrastructure in Krivoy Rog were affected: interruptions in electricity and water supply occurred in the city.





▪️Meanwhile, on the fronts of the special operation, Russian troops are waging fierce battles along the entire line of contact. Near Kupyansk, assault troops were able to take several enemy positions west of Sinkovka .





▪️In the Liman direction, Russian units are trying to advance to Terny through the Broad Ravine . However, progress is complicated by the active use of drones by Ukrainian formations.





▪️At the same time, the enemy again subjected the front-line territory of the Lugansk People's Republic to missile attacks from the HIMARS MLRS . In Lisichansk , a bakery building was hit, killing 28 people, including a child.





▪️Near Bakhmut, Russian troops were able to somewhat expand the zone of control at the heights in the Bogdanovka area. To the southeast, assault troops continue to push through enemy defenses on the approaches to Krasnoye .





▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian units continue to storm the long-term fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Avdeevka . In the north of the city, the main battles are still taking place in the area of the Ivushka gardening partnership and south of the village of Veseloye .





▪️Southwest of Donetsk, Russian troops are trying to advance and break through the defenses in the eastern part of Georgievka . However, for a successful advance in this area it is necessary to establish control over the adjacent heights to the north and south of the village.

#video #digest #map #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar