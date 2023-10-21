GAZA, GAZA, GAZA, MAUI, BUSH JR AND BIDEN, ISLAND FIRES, PALESTINE SONG, BANKERS VS YOU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: We cover a lot on Gaza, An evil George Bush talking about the recent false flag in Gaza, a Muslim spelling out more truth in 5 min than 20 years of the New York Times and a very young girl doing the same about Palestine! Enjoy!!!