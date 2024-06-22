© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 22, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Despite its non-stop pledges of support for Kiev, the EU imposes new tariffs against food imports from Ukraine in order to prop up its own domestic industry. Kiev prioritizes the return of captured neo-Nazi fighters from its Azov Brigade instead of other regular military personnel, some of whom have waited for nearly two years to return home. Iran opens a crucial new railway route in the developing north-south transport corridor, linking a range of Asian nations from Russia to India.