Go Woke, Go Broke: Loonie Lefties Crashed SVB Pursuing LGBTQ+ Agenda

Another banking crisis has struck the USA. Federal authorities seized multiple banks on Friday and during the weekend. The most prominent of the bank failures was Silicon Valley Bank. It required a massive government bailout over the weekend to prevent market chaos on Monday morning. What were SVB executives doing prior to the crash? They were mismanaging the bank while, at the same time, throwing vast sums of bank money to leftist organizations and start-up corporations that were pushing woke policies and agenda goals.



Despite Silicon Valley Bank's failure, the bank's executive leadership has spent considerable time spearheading multiple woke initiatives. They focused on issues including climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, and Environmental, Social, and Governance policies (ESG). One of the executives that led SVB's woke agenda was Jay Ersapah, who is the head of financial risk management for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. She organized a series of initiatives, including a month-long Pride campaign and implemented 'safe space' catch-ups for staff. She was listed as a top 100 LGTBQ Future Leader by Professional network Outstanding, and her bio states that she is an ally of the gay rights charity Stonewall.





According to the Professional network Outstanding website, she is an 'associate of gay rights charity Stonewall and was instrumental in initiating the bank's first-ever global "safe space catch-up." She has been a key leader in SVB's LGBTQ+ employee resource groups and has authored numerous articles on sexual harassment and gender identity. During her time at SVB, she spearheaded the bank's efforts to promote LGBT+ and was involved in launching the bank's first global LGBTQ+ "safe space" and "coming out stories" program.





