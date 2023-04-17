UN Plots Giant Power Grab to Deal With "Global Emergencies"

The United Nations, Bill Gates and other powerful Deep State actors are plotting an enormous power grab that would put the UN and its agencies in charge of global emergency response for everything from climate change and economic crises to pandemics and "outer space" issues, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this 200th episode of Behind The Deep State. Former Socialist International chief Antonio Guterres, who is now running the UN, is the front man for the agenda. But its roots go much deeper. The UN's documents on this make clear that nation-states and the private sector would have to submit to UN decisions. And the UN policy brief shows that it is not just "global" emergencies that the UN is scheming to oversee. But as Alex points out, this is not set in stone, and Americans can derail it.

