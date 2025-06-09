Russia’s 2022 Peace Terms Were More Lenient Than Today’s – Medinsky

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation at the 2022 Istanbul talks, stated in an interview with RT’s Rick Sanchez that the peace terms Russia offered Ukraine back then were significantly softer than they are now. Russia was ready to sign on the first day of talks, February 28, 2022.

According to Medinsky, Russia’s 2022 terms included:

➡️Ukraine renouncing NATO membership and banning foreign military bases on its soil;

➡️Equal rights for the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and the Russian language;

➡️Recognition of Crimea as Russian territory;

➡️Non-interference in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

💥👍 Russia turns Ukraine’s Abrams tanks to SCRAP — only 5 remain

Russian forces have destroyed 26 out of the 31 Abrams tanks supplied to Ukraine by the US, according to Sputnik's estimates.

▪️In January 2023, then-US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

▪️The first of these tanks was reportedly destroyed by fighters of the Tsentr Group of Forces on February 26, 2024, in the Avdeyevka sector.

Russian forces have a track record of turning NATO’s most prized armor into scrap metal .

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Maxim Buyakevich, emphasized at the 2024 OSCE Permanent Council meeting that "over-hyped NATO military equipment burns under the pressure of Russian weapons."

"Take, for instance, the much-praised American Abrams tanks: two-thirds of the already delivered tanks have been destroyed, despite the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' command only rarely uses them in action," Buyakevich noted in September.