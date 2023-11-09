Media Embeds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel 'Intelligence Failure'?
* AP, CNN, NYT & Reuters personnel were complicit in the Oct 7 terrorist attacks.
* This was not an intel failure.
* It could not have been missed.
* It was a highly-coordinated military operation — with embedded MSM propagandists i.e. intelligence operatives.
* However much you hate the media, it’s not enough.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 9 November 2023
https://rumble.com/v3uo4nv-yesterdays-debate-and-the-state-of-the-gop-ep.-2128-11092023.html