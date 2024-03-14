3/14/24 Unlock the Secrets to Vibrant Health: Nutritional Keys with Dr. Joel Wallach LIVE!

In this informative lecture, Dr. Joel Wallach, a leading proponent of nutrition's importance in the body, will delve into the fundamental principles of achieving optimal health through proper nutrition. He will explore the concept of nutritional keys, essential dietary components that can unlock your body's natural potential for healing and disease prevention. Dr. Wallach will likely discuss the connection between nutrient deficiencies and various health conditions, and provide insights on how to incorporate these nutritional keys into your diet. Whether you're looking to optimize your well-being or address specific health concerns, this lecture promises valuable knowledge to empower you on your journey to a healthier you.

14 March 2024

Dr. Wallach and Rebecca truly spoilt everyone with the volume of truth shared with us all.





Dr. Wallach shared information with us on;

Heart failure,

Muscular Dystrophy,

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

Cystic Fibrosis,

The necessity of Cholesterol,

Fibromyalgia,

Osteoporosis of the Skull and the multitude of disease conditions that are related to this.

Lung function and the relation Osteoporosis of the Skull.





