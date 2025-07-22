1947 Project Cirrus: The U.S. military steered a hurricane—and it WORKED. Vietnam’s Project Popeye: Rainmaking weapons so effective they were banned by treaty (but only in war zones—domestic spraying? Totally legal!). 2023 Canadian Fires: Smoke forced to ground to cool cities—while poisoning millions

They’ve lied about droughts, fires, and "chemtrails" for decades. Now, NEXRAD towers scatter moisture on command to starve regions like California. "Science" says burn forests to "cool Earth"—but it’s really about control, sickness & silencing dissent.





