© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1947 Project Cirrus: The U.S. military steered a hurricane—and it WORKED. Vietnam’s Project Popeye: Rainmaking weapons so effective they were banned by treaty (but only in war zones—domestic spraying? Totally legal!). 2023 Canadian Fires: Smoke forced to ground to cool cities—while poisoning millions
They’ve lied about droughts, fires, and "chemtrails" for decades. Now, NEXRAD towers scatter moisture on command to starve regions like California. "Science" says burn forests to "cool Earth"—but it’s really about control, sickness & silencing dissent.
#WeatherWarfare #MilitarySecrets #ProjectPopeye #Geoengineering #ClimateTerror #HistoryRepeats #NEXRAD #ConspiracyFact #WakeUpAmerica
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport