"Protecting U.S. Technology: The Battle Over Photonic Chips"

If per the FBI "The counterintelligence and economic espionage efforts emanating from the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party are a grave threat to the economic well-being and democratic values of the United States” and Confronting this threat is the FBI's top counterintelligence priority, How Deeply Has Communist China Infiltrated America's Institutions?