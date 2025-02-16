They closely inspect food ingredients. Experimental jabs? Hell no! Sign me up!

The thinking behind these idiots like Gluten Dud is really fascinating. People like my sister check every ingredient and try avoiding anything dangerous in food items (except Beyond Meat!).

Then they go and sign right up for 6, 7, 8 injections without batting an eye.

https://www.facebook.com/glutendude/

https://x.com/glutendude

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report