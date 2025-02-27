US Egg-Laying Hen Population Implodes, Wholesale Egg Prices Hit New Record

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under the Biden-Harris administration, farmers were forced to cull tens of millions of egg-laying hens to contain the bird flu outbreak. As a direct result, the nation's total egg-laying flock has plunged to its lowest level in nearly a decade, driving wholesale egg prices to record highs.
Trump stated this week that Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will take action on soaring egg prices, adding, "We inherited all the problems."
