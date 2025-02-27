BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US Egg-Laying Hen Population Implodes, Wholesale Egg Prices Hit New Record
Under the Biden-Harris administration, farmers were forced to cull tens of millions of egg-laying hens to contain the bird flu outbreak. As a direct result, the nation's total egg-laying flock has plunged to its lowest level in nearly a decade, driving wholesale egg prices to record highs.

Trump stated this week that Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will take action on soaring egg prices, adding, "We inherited all the problems."

Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/us-egg-laying-hen-population-implodes-wholesale-egg-prices-hit-new-record/

foodeggsthe jd rucker showbrooke rollins
