BREAKING: UK AT WAR WITH RUSSIA! - Russia Attacks Ukraine With Ballistic Missiles For FIRST Time!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news that Russia has hit Ukraine weapons facilities with ballistic missiles, initially thought to be "ICBMs" but now disputed by Putin and claimed to be just long range but not intercontinental.

This news comes as the UK military announces they're ready to fight Russia on the ground days after sending UK manufactured long range missiles to Ukraine which were then used against Russia, far inland. This was a declaration of war.

Russia has many times said if long range missiles are used against Russia, it will result in a global conflict which it clearly is.

Days after President Joe Biden essentially declared war on Russia, The UK has done the same. The timing is obviously interesting considering the recent election results.

Regardless of who is in "power," the script remains the same, as does the conclusion which is order out of chaos, a power shift from the west to the east and a Great Reset.

As BRICS gains power, these latest moves would be dumb if they weren't so obviously coordinated. Putin has announced that this is now an international conflict.

Trump's administration made up of "Israel First" neocons plan to go after Iran, one of Russia and China's top allies. Like we have said, the conclusion remains the same. People are far too distracted by politics and are doing nothing in their personal life to prepare due to the distraction.





We all must prepare now. It is imperative.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





