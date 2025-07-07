CTP (20250709 S3EJulSpecial2)(PG-13) Raymond Comeau - X rated contents' effects on Society BTS/SP

CTP S3EJulSpecial2 1h 01m 05s before audio editing

CTP (S3EJulSpecial2)(PG-13) The Soul's Direction: Navigating Right and Wrong w/ Raymond Comeau

Raymond Comeau joins us to discuss his book "What Bad We Do: Don't Ever Cross the Line" and the moral choices that shape our lives and society.

• Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts and raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey in a multicultural environment

• Raymond explains how his book identifies 34 common moral problems people face

• Understanding the difference between making mistakes and crossing moral lines that harm others

• Exploring how lying can escalate from small infractions to life-altering harm

• Discussing the concept of "nephoria" (negative euphoria) that drives addictive behaviors

• Examining how digital temptations create dangerous cycles that exploit vulnerable people

• The importance of godly self-esteem versus worldly self-esteem in making ethical choices

• How the "me-me-me" mentality undermines personal responsibility and social cohesion

• Why bystanders who remain silent become complicit in the evil they witness

• The need for Christian unity around core values rather than denominational divisions

To learn more about Raymond Comeau's work, visit OurSoulsDirection.com

Ep. Rating: PG-13 (Adult themes)

