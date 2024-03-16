Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson





March 15, 2024





The U.S. has confirmed that China’s Nuclear capabilities are superior to their own. China is developing their next generation ballistic missiles. They have stated they could neutralize U.S. strategic nuclear forces, making it safer for China and Russia to exercise nuclear strikes. In other news, Houthis is given Hypersonic Missiles and we also take a look at Emmanuel Macron – which some people think is a forerunner for the Antichrist.





00:00 - White, Red & Black Horse

05:44 - China’s Nuclear Superiority

10:05 - Houthis Given Hypersonic Missiles

12:41 - Intel: France – Ukraine

14:05 - Putin Warns Nukes will be Used

15:05 - North Korea War Preparations

16:22 - Emmanuel Macron & Revealing the Antichrist

23:14 - Image of the Beast

27:53 - Our Sponsors





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jdldr-red-horse-nations-preparing-for-war-03152024.html