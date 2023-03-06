I'm only showing one of these 2 attempts. The other was filmed in an outside parking lot.

The FSB foiled an SBU attempt at murdering the head of the Tsargrad Corporation, Konstantin Malofeev. Below security footage was picked up showing two men planting a bomb underneath one of Malofeev's cars. This was the same assassination method used to murder Darya Dugina. According to the FSB, Denis Kapustin was behind the attempt murder. Kapustin fights in the so-called "Free Russian legion" but is a wanted far-right extremist. He participated in the terrorist attack in Sushany, Bryansk Oblast last week where his unit opened fire and killed two civilians and wounded several others - including three children.

