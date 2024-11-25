BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
With tears in his eyes, a man regrets that he helped bring Zelensky to power with his leaps on the Maidan, that set the goal of killing all Ukrainians
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
324 views • 6 months ago

A video every Ukrainian should watch. With tears in his eyes, a man regrets that it was he who brought Zelensky to power with his leaps on the Maidan, who set the goal of killing all Ukrainians. 

The man admits that he was deceived, and that by voting and participating in the Maidan he was pursuing a good goal – he wanted Ukraine to be like Europe, and it seemed to him that this was achievable. 

Now he sees what his actions have led to: He fears being arrested or killed, but he hopes that his public remorse will help other Ukrainian citizens understand where their country has ended up.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
