Redpill In NYC?

A Working Hypothesis
* White hats are in control.
* Globalist black hats were plotting a cyber-attack.
* The good guys intercepted the plot — and will mitigate its effects.
* The Con Edison substation explosion in Brooklyn was a wake-up call.
Red Pill: Revelation Of The Method
* This [Leave The World Behind] movie is more predictive programming re: bad guys’ foiled plans.
* “Whoever started this wants us to finish it.”
Red Pill: Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law
* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.
* We are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.
* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.
* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.
* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.
Reese Reports | 15 December 2023
