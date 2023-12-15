Redpill In NYC?

A Working Hypothesis

* White hats are in control.

* Globalist black hats were plotting a cyber-attack.

* The good guys intercepted the plot — and will mitigate its effects.

* The Con Edison substation explosion in Brooklyn was a wake-up call.





Red Pill: Revelation Of The Method

* This [Leave The World Behind] movie is more predictive programming re: bad guys’ foiled plans.

* “Whoever started this wants us to finish it.”





Red Pill: Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation that’s being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.





Reese Reports | 15 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=657c14026e59a8d5ba46abec