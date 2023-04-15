© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/13/2023 【Nicole with David Zere】Miles Guo had long warned that the CCP would use military force to unify Taiwan, and it has been testing if the United States has the political will to eliminate the CCP on U.S. soil. Taiwanese businessmen like Terry Gou, who have made a fortune solely because of the CCP, would never want to take down the CCP.
4/13/2023 【妮可接受大卫·泽瑞】郭文贵先生早就警告过，中共必将武统台湾，而且一直在试探美国是否有在其本土消灭中共的政治意愿；像郭台铭这样只是因为中共才赚得盆满钵满的台商，是绝不会想要灭共的！
