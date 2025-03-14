© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, was visibly emotional during a press conference on March 13, 2025, as she read the names of Ukrainian children killed in the ongoing conflict. She strongly criticized Ukraine's forced conscription policies, alleging that pregnant women, elderly individuals, and the disabled were being drafted into the military.
