And We Know 3.15.2023 Follow the MONEY. Follow the [B] FAMILY! MSM losing their mind! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





March 15, 2023





Another day at the office, another day we wake up and say “Wow, I didn’t see that one coming.” Yes indeed, the crime family is brought to us in full spectrum across the airwaves… nothing we have quite seen before. They will pay. George Magazine inside look today also. Let’s dig in. Oh, we have a great clip of an 11-year old at the end that you don’t want to miss.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Jesus in Every Book of the Bible

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhVrcV6WmfQ





Bail out screenshot by Chris Paul https://twitter.com/imyourmoderator/status/1635642365674237954





Vermont school banned https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40776





.@RobertKennedyJr tells @jimmy_dore that Bill Gates funds the WHO and supports the Global Virome Project, which collects and weaponizes dangerous viruses in 150 bio labs worldwide, and Joe Biden is granting the Gates-controlled WHO unrestricted power to declare pandemics: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40756





Russian jet hits US drone over black sea https://t.me/teamanons/29561





Bank run by idiots should go under https://t.me/teamanons/29679





It turns out, the best ways to rob a bank, is to own one. https://t.me/RevolutionReport/14967





Falling Off The Cliff - The Banking Sector Is Going Under

https://t.me/RevolutionReport/14985





Dan Scavino story https://truthsocial.com/users/SupremeMeme/statuses/108838008423124350





Follow The Money

Shell Companies https://t.me/stormypatriotjoe21/18789





George Magazine 1997 Feb cover -

https://twitter.com/j00ny369T/status/1635798182364889088?s=20





Video showing Shadow figures in theater https://twitter.com/WarriorHeart8/status/1635829322752856064?s=20

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d9iaw-3.15.23-follow-the-money.-follow-the-b-family-msm-losing-their-mind-pray.html



